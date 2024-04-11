Local restaurant and coffee shop gearing up to serve festival-goers at Coachella, Stagecoach

Two Coachella Valley businesses will be among the lineup of elite vendors chosen to serve at both the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this year. It's a demanding job, working in high temperatures for long hours, but managers at both TBK Bakery and Everbloom Coffee say they are up for the challenge.

For Everbloom, a coffee shop located off Highway 111 in Indio, this is a welcome return. The business has served its specialty lattes and drinks at the festivals for several years now. However, for TKB Bakery, this is a first.

Both businesses say they are looking forward to the positive economic impact festival season has on the valley, but they are most excited for the exposure.

You can find Everbloom Coffee and TKB Bakery on the Empire Polo Club grounds for both weekends of Coachella, and the single weekend for Stagecoach. They will be there between opening and closing on all nights, slinging coffee and making food for festival attendees.

News Channel Three's Tori King spoke to both businesses about the opportunity, and in our 5:00 p.m. report, hear directly from TKB Bakery and Everbloom about their preparation.