The curtains close on Stagecoach, traffic expected in the Coachella Valley 

The three-day country music festival concluded its 17th year in the desert, drawing massive crowds to Indio.

Today, tens of thousands of attendees are making their way home, with many driving in RVs or hauling trailers.

Traffic is anticipated in the Indio area and on the I-10 heading westbound to LA.

Peak traffic is expected around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. as hotel guests check out of their rooms.

