Bank of America historic Palm Springs grand reopening

Bank of America is set to reopen its historically designated 1959 Palm Springs Main financial center, located at 588 S. Palm Canyon Drive, following three years of extensive renovations for safety reasons and to restore its mid-century modern architectural and design.

Bank of America historical building restored

On Friday, June 14, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, a grand reopening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place, welcoming all Bank of America customers. Bank and community leaders will be present, and the event will include a special announcement from the Palm Springs Modern Committee.

Bank of America was the first bank to open a branch in the low desert region back in 1929, right after the stock market crash that led to the Great Depression.

Second Bank of America branch in the valley in 1930s

Originally a City National Bank, the 1959 midcentury modern landmark that we know today as a Bank of America branch has been one of the anchors of Palm Springs' historic financial district that was a hub of architectural creativity in its day. Designed by architect Rudi Baumfeld of Victor Gruen and Associates, its balance of midcentury design elements together with rounded curves inspired by LeCorbusier's 1954 Ronchamp Chapel in France led to the building being dubbed "the most beautiful bank in America" in 1958 by Southwest Builder and Contractor magazine.

Original building- City National Bank in 1959

The deed for the property was transferred to Bank of America in August of 1992. The property was designated a Class One Historic Site by the City of Palm Springs in July of 2007.

Restoration of the building included a new roof, insulation, weather-proofing, plumbing and electrical, reinforced columns and beams to meet modern safety/seismic requirements, preservation and reuse of original blue tiles and pendant lights, new midcentury modern features to replicate original style, and more.