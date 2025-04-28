Desert Hot Springs resident shares concerns with solar set-up slowdowns

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – One Desert Hot Springs resident is voicing his concern with Southern California Edison after waiting months to turn his solar system online.

The resident says the solar company he contracted finished installing the solar panel and batteries in late February. They told him within the next two to three weeks, they would receive approval to connect the solar panels to the grid, and Southern California Edison would install a switch to allow the system to be turned online.

But according to the resident, that switch is still yet to be installed, two months later. He says he and his contractor have tried to contact Edison several times, but have been unable to reach them to remedy the issue.

We're speaking with the resident, the contractor, and SCE about what snags are keeping this solar system – and others like it – from being turned on. Stay with us for the latest.