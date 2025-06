SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KESQ) – A rally is being planned in San Bernardino amid ongoing pushback to immigration enforcement in Southern California.

A group called "IE Rise Up" is organizing the rally, dubbed "ICE Out of SB County." The rally will be held at 2:00 p.m. in front of the San Bernardino County ICE Field Office.

News Channel 3 crews will have live coverage starting at 4:00 p.m. Stay with us for the latest.