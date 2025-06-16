Living Healthy: Millions in Health-Focused Grants Available for Local Nonprofits Through Desert Healthcare District

Millions of dollars are on the table for local nonprofits across the Coachella Valley, thanks to the Desert Healthcare District’s expanding grant programs.

As part of its mission to improve regional health outcomes, the District is offering up to $5 million annually in grants through Desert Care Network. The funding supports a wide range of initiatives from mental health services and school-based wellness programs to mobile medical clinics that bring care directly into underserved neighborhoods.

“It’s been very good for the community. It’s expanding,” said Chris Christensen, CEO of the Desert Healthcare District. “We now have two mobile clinics that we go to the public and to the residents in the community to be able to provide access to care.”

The grant funding is largely supported by local property taxes. Beginning in 2027, an additional revenue stream will come from the lease on Desert Regional Medical Center, increasing the district’s grant-making capacity even further.

The District is also broadening its focus. With a new strategic plan underway, environmental health is now on the agenda—starting with a public summit this fall to address air and water quality concerns.

“It’s exciting for us right now,” Christensen said. “We’re implementing and beginning a new strategic planning process... to utilize these resources to benefit the community and the community residents.”

