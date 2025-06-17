Local group and faith leader express worry about rise in antisemitism

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A rise in antisemitism has sparked worry from local groups and Jewish faith leaders in the Coachella Valley.

Jewish Family Service provides mental health counseling to all, whether they’re Jewish or not. However, antisemitic actions nationwide, and even locally, is concerning for the nonprofit’s Executive Director, Kraig Johnson.

"Personally, it's very bothersome to see. Professionally, as a Jewish agency, it's making sure that our clients and my colleagues are safe," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, one Jewish faith leader said it’s not just anti-Jewish hate that is concerning; rather, hatred involving other groups is a growing concern, too.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear why both groups say “community” is the most important way to combat Jewish hate.