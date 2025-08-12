Authorities warn Rancho Mirage residents about rise in ‘aggressive solicitors’

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- The City of Rancho Mirage is warning its residents about a concerning new report of aggressive solicitors in the area. News Channel 3's Tori King reached out to the city about these incidents, Rancho Mirage official released this statement:

"Rancho Mirage is a safe and welcoming community, and while these recent solicitor reports are unusual, they’re happening across the valley, not just here. We take them seriously and urge residents to stay alert…by working together, we can help keep our community safe."

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, there has been a recent influx of residents experiencing these incidents. Authorities also say some people are being dropped off at night especially in the Magnesia Falls Cove neighborhood, and they’ve been seen entering people’s back yards and refusing to leave the property when asked. There have also been some reports of residents being threatened.

News Channel 3 spoke with RSO, who had tips for residents on how to stay safe. Here are some practical tips on what to do if someone encounters an aggressive solicitor:

1. Stay Calm: Remain composed and avoid escalating the situation. Take deep breaths and try to keep your tone calm.

2. Assess the Situation: Determine if the solicitor is being overly aggressive or if their approach is simply persistent.

3. Set Boundaries: Politely but firmly let the solicitor know that you are not interested. You can say something like, "Thank you, but I'm not interested in what you're offering."

4. Avoid Engagement: If the solicitor continues to press, avoid engaging further. Walk away or close the door if you're indoors.

5. Document the Encounter: Take note of any details about the solicitor, including their appearance, the nature of their solicitation, and any aggressive behavior. This can be useful if you need to report the incident later.

6. Inform Neighbors: Share your experience with neighbors or local community groups to raise awareness about aggressive solicitors in the area.

7. Know Your Rights: Familiarize yourself with local laws regarding solicitation, as there may be regulations that protect residents from aggressive sales tactics.

8. Use Community Resources: Encourage residents to reach out to local community organizations or neighborhood watch groups if they feel threatened or need advice.

9. Trust Your Instincts: Always trust your gut feelings. If a situation feels wrong, prioritize your safety and remove yourself from it.

10. Report Suspicious Activity: For non-emergency situations, contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department dispatch line at 760-836-3215. In any situation involving an immediate threat, call 911 without delay.

When reporting, provide dispatch with a detailed description of the individuals involved and any associated vehicles, including license plate numbers if available. Accurate and timely information helps law enforcement respond effectively and strengthens ongoing investigations.