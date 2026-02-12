Banning High School student arrested after allegedly bringing weapon to campus

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) -- A Banning High School student is under arrest after police say they brought a weapon to campus and threatened another student Tuesday morning.

According to the Banning Police Department, officers responded just after 9 a.m. to reports of a student in possession of metal knuckles.

When officers attempted to make contact, police say the student ran off campus by jumping a fence. A search of the area followed, and the student was later detained near San Gorgonio Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The student was not injured during the incident. However, one officer was hurt and transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the officer’s injuries has not been released.

The juvenile was booked on several charges, including possession of a weapon on school grounds, making criminal threats, and resisting an officer.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Banning Police Department.