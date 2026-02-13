Skip to Content
TODEC hosts Valentine’s day food drive

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The TODEC Legal Center is hosting a Valentine's Day food drive Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., aimed at helping immigrant families in need.

Organizers say the event will provide free groceries and essential items that may assist impacted families. The suggested items include: corn tortillas, beans, rice, canned chicken, baby wipes, and hygiene products.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers and volunteers about the event.

