TODEC hosts Valentine’s day food drive
COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The TODEC Legal Center is hosting a Valentine's Day food drive Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., aimed at helping immigrant families in need.
Organizers say the event will provide free groceries and essential items that may assist impacted families. The suggested items include: corn tortillas, beans, rice, canned chicken, baby wipes, and hygiene products.
