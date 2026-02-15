KESQ Exclusive Interview: T’Neya Tovar’s parents speak after arrest made in daughter’s disappearance – “She is a Force. She is Loved.”

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) For two weeks, you’ve seen her face and heard her name.

But for T'Neya's family this story didn’t begin with what you saw it began with silence on December 1st, the day T’Neya stopped answering her phone.

In an all new interview today, I sat down with T'Neya's parents - Charro Tovar, and Josh Carter.

They describe T'neya as a spark of personality, someone who's creative and and passionate, but also force to be reckoned with.

A 17-year-old figuring out life, sometimes pushing boundaries, sometimes testing limits, but always staying connected to her parents.

Always sharing her location. Always checking in. No matter the distance or the disagreements, they say one thing never changed: she had parents who would show up when it mattered most.

Charro and Josh drove to Harlequin Court multiple times, asking police to search the home. They say they never saw Abraham Feinbloom face-to-face. They never saw him come outside. They’ve been watching the scene unfold from a distance these past two weeks fighting for answers, pushing for action, barely having a moment to grieve.

Some questions are beginning to get answers. Some of the most important have not.

Charro told us the one thing she has never had to question is the support from the Salton City community, neighbors who have treated T’Neya like their own daughter.

Tonight at 6 and 11 hear directly from her parents in their own words.

KESQ News Channel 3