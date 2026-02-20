New details emerge in the murder case of T’Neya Tovar, as Abraham Feinbloom faces charges

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ)- As the murder case against 51-year-old Abraham Feinbloom moves forward, newly disclosed details are shedding light on how he became connected to 17-year-old T’Neya “TT” Tovar, how her remains were identified leading to Feinbloom's arrest, and what prosecutors revealed at his arraignment about how T’Neya was killed.

Feinbloom has been formally charged with murder and resisting a peace officer. He entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court February 23 for a preliminary hearing.

During the arraignment, a judge stated investigators believe T’Neya died from a gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were found in the leg recovered December 21 in Vista Del Mar near Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court, less than a mile from the Harlequin Court home where Feinbloom was later arrested.

The court further indicated Feinbloom and T’Neya had been in contact since October 2025. When he was arrested, authorities said he attempted to run from deputies and had a passport and Thai currency in his possession. It was also stated in court that someone brought T’Neya to the Harlequin Court home.

Earlier this month, News Channel 3 was the first to report that the partial human remains recovered Dec. 21, 2025 had been identified as T’Neya’s through DNA testing. Her mother, Charro Tovar, confirmed to News Channel 3 one day before law enforcement publicly announced the identification that investigators told her the DNA matched her daughter.

Charro said she was initially told the leg recovered in December was believed to be male and not thought to belong to T’Neya. Weeks later, investigators requested a DNA sample from her. The results confirmed the remains were her daughter’s.

She also told News Channel 3 she learned Feinbloom had been arrested in connection with her daughter’s death through News Channel 3 reporting. According to Charro, neither the FBI nor the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office personally informed her before it was publicly reported.

According to her mother, T’Neya had been in foster care. Charro said she lost custody when T’Neya was six and later served three years in prison. T’Neya was reported missing from her group home in Hemet in June, according to her mother.

Friends described T’Neya as someone who frequently ran away, sometimes calling those periods “adventures.” Charro acknowledged her daughter had active warrants and was on probation but said she regularly checked in with family and her probation officer and shared her location on social media.

Charro believes her own past and her daughter’s history in foster care and the juvenile system contributed to authorities not initially treating her concerns with urgency when T’Neya stopped responding in December.

Multiple friends told News Channel 3 they witnessed an encounter in October 2025 at the 7th Street/Metro Center station in Los Angeles in which Feinbloom appeared to be staring at T’Neya. Friends said they questioned her about it and she responded that she knew him. Law enforcement has not publicly detailed how the two first met.

News Channel 3 has also reviewed video showing law enforcement vehicles outside the Harlequin Court home on multiple nights in December, including the night the leg was discovered. Authorities have not publicly detailed what investigative steps were taken during those visits.

Court records show Feinbloom previously faced felony kidnapping and false imprisonment charges in Imperial County in 2018. That case was dismissed in January 2019. His former defense attorney confirmed to News Channel 3 that prosecutors dismissed those charges because they were unable to proceed. In statement received by News Channel 3 on Feb. 17, Feinbloom's former defense attorney stated:

“As to the matter I previously handled, I can only say that the District Attorney dismissed all charges against my client under the advisement that they were unable to proceed.

As to the current matter: Mr. Feinbloom, like all persons accused of a crime in this country, is shrouded by the presumption of innocence. That means he is innocent of all charges unless, and until, the prosecution can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is best handled in the courts and should not be tried in the media. Indeed, despite the recent reporting as of this time, I have not yet heard it published that a death certificate has been authored by a medical examiner in this matter. And that is, I presume, because the proper authorities know that limb loss, without more, is not equivalent to death. If it were, the 2.3 million amputees in this country would be surprised to know they are not counted among the living.

Reporting that the manner of death in this case is a murder without a death certificate stating the cause of death and that there is even a death, is tantamount to putting the cart before a horse. It should not be reported as such, until the proper authorities have completed their investigation and determined such.”

A memorial for T’Neya is scheduled for Sunday. Charro said she plans to attend both the memorial and the upcoming court hearing.