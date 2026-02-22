Palm Springs Art Museum offers free admission as part of regional Free-for-All Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Visitors to the Palm Springs Art Museum were greeted with a pleasant surprise this Sunday!

The museum waived admission fees, which are typically $25 for adults, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It's part of a regional push for free admission to museums throughout Southern California as a part of an annual Free-for-All Day. Over 30 museums across SoCal are participating.

Palm Springs Art Museum invited guests to enjoy hands-on workshops and art activities designed for all ages. As museums across Southern California opened their doors, they encouraged visitors to enjoy a full day of exploring art, culture, and creativity.

The museum typically invites families at its FAMILY+ day every third Sunday of the month, but that event was shifted to also line up with this Sunday's Free-for-All event.

Admission is free for the Main Museum and the museum's Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion.