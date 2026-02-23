Abraham Feinbloom appears in court on murder charge in death of T’Neya Tovar

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) Abraham Feinbloom returned to court Monday morning for a scheduled preliminary hearing, but the matter was continued until Wednesday.

According to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, Feinbloom is now represented by private attorney Melanie Roe.

In a conversation with Melanie Roe this morning, she tells News Channel 3 at this time the matter was put over to Wednesday.

Melanie Roe, says she'll be asking the court to substitute her in as Feinblooms attorney of record.

Court records previously uncovered by News Channel 3 reporter Garrett Hottle show Feinbloom faced felony kidnapping charges in Imperial County in an earlier case. Those charges were dismissed in January 2019.

Roe confirmed to News Channel 3, Tuesday Feb. 17 that she represented Feinbloom in that prior case.

Roe confirmed Tuesday that she represented Feinbloom in that prior case. In a statement to News Channel 3, she said the district attorney dismissed all charges at the time because prosecutors were “unable to proceed.”

Addressing the current case, Roe emphasized the presumption of innocence.

“Mr. Feinbloom, like all persons accused of a crime in this country, is shrouded by the presumption of innocence,” Roe said. “That means he is innocent of all charges unless, and until, the prosecution can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roe also said the matter “is best handled in the courts and should not be tried in the media.” She noted that, to her knowledge, no death certificate has yet been authored by a medical examiner and argued that reporting the manner of death as murder before formal confirmation is premature.

During Feinbloom’s arraignment, a judge said investigators believe T’Neya died from a gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were reportedly found in a leg recovered Dec. 21 in the Vista Del Mar area near Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court, less than a mile from the Harlequin Court home where Feinbloom was later arrested.

The court further indicated Feinbloom and T’Neya had been in contact since October 2025.

Prosecutors also stated in court that someone brought T’Neya to the Harlequin Court home. Authorities previously said that when Feinbloom was arrested, he attempted to run from deputies and was found with a passport and Thai currency in his possession.

The preliminary hearing is now set to resume Wednesday.