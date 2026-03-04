Restaurant in 29 Palms says war in Iran has impacted its business

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – As the potential for an American ground invasion of Iran remains in question, uncertainty looms in the High Desert.

The City of Twentynine Palms is closely intertwined with their Marine neighbors to the north, just five miles away from downtown.

Among the people who live and work in the area, it's a mixed bag on whether or not they think the ongoing conflict in Iran has already begun to affect the area.

News Channel 3 spoke with some locals at the library, who said the area felt mostly the same as it did a week ago, prior to the start of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The only difference those at the library reported: added security protocols they have to go through if they decide to access the base where their loved ones are stationed. One local restaurant, however, thought a noticeable change has already appeared.

Local business impacted

Grnd Sqrl experienced its slowest week in business since it opened five years ago, according to owner Mike Usher.

Usher explained, "It's hard to tell off of one week, right, because it is pretty recent. But we did have our lowest week, lowest final week of February in the five years that we've been open."

Usher said he wasn't able to solely attribute the decrease in business to American strikes in the Middle East, but he thought it is at least a factor. Sitting just five miles away from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center's main gate, a significant portion of Usher's clientele include active-duty Marines and their families.

"We get a good broad section of all of them. We get some young Marines that come in with their buddies, and we also get young couples and and families, fortunately," he said.

Usher said it's difficult to determine if and when Marines from Twentynine Palms will be deployed. For operational security reasons, the base doesn't go around telling the public (and obviously, businesses a stone's throw away) where their troops are going. But if a large portion of the local economy suddenly ends up overseas, he said it could be a difficult scenario for local businesses to adapt to.

"Any sort of fluctuations to our local base would be would be pretty tough to handle," Usher argued. “Especially if Marines are leaving for extended amounts of time, their families will head back to wherever is home as well."

Increased security at military bases

Beyond how businesses are performing, some signs of heightened security have begun to appear. The Marine Corps announced on Tuesday added security protocols at several Southern California bases, including the installation in Twentynine Palms.

That included ID checks for all people entering the base and a suspension of its Trusted Traveler Program.

One Marine on-duty told News Channel 3 the base was operating on Force Protection Condition (FPCON) "Bravo," which, according to the United States Army, occurs when "an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity exists."

Personnel also said it was using several protocols from a condition one step above Bravo, called "FPCON Charlie." Charlie calls for mandatory ID checks and potential vehicle searches for those entering the base.

Next steps for local businesses

Grnd Sqrl has already experienced a decrease in tourists stemming from a slowdown in international travel over the past 9-12 months, according to Usher. Regardless of what's to come for the City of 29 Palms, Usher remained determined to weather the storm. He finished with words of encouragement for the Marines who frequent local businesses if they find themselves deployed overseas.

"Any of our people that do end up overseas, we just wish them safe travels and hope they’ll get back home soon."