State grant awarded for improvements in Mecca and North Shore

MECCA, Cali. (KESQ) — Riverside County granted four million dollars for Mecca and North Shore and Climate Resiliency Plan.

On August 1, 2024, the Strategic Growth Council (SGC) granted Riverside County a project development grant in the amount of $4,018,788.45 for the Mecca and North Shore Climate Resiliency Plan.

Officials say they are currently in the design phase but estimate the final cost for these improvements will be around 55 million dollars.

The project will be partially funded by this 4-million-dollar grant.

Officials say the plan consists of six high level activities, each to be carried out by its responsible entity:

Solar & Energy Storage Pre-Development Phase Activities

GRID Alternatives Inland Empire (GRID) will conduct Solar Readiness Site Assessments and Greenhouse Gas Analysis for 50 sites, including roof, electrical, and shade evaluations, energy data collection, and identifying necessary updates. The process will involve preparing subcontractor bids and submitting permits for upgrades. Additionally, three paid interns will be recruited and trained as part of the internship program.

North Shore Climate Resilience Center

Desert Recreation District (DRD) will work with community members, staff, and stakeholders on the site's preliminary design and programming, followed by the architect creating schematic, design development, and construction documents.

GRID will conduct a Microgrid Feasibility Study for a Community Resilience Center, including evaluating electrical infrastructure, guiding Energy Storage System integration, recommending system siting, sizing Energy Storage and PV systems, and suggesting suitable products and configurations.

Mecca - North Shore Active Transportation Improvements

County of Riverside, Transportation and Land Management Agency (TLMA) will prepare design and environmental documents for the North Shore Bridge, including CEQA-required studies, and develop architectural and engineering plans to reach the 35% design development stage, aiding the County in refining project costs and preparation.

Avenue 70 Active Transportation Improvements

TMLA will design active transportation improvements on Avenue 70, complete CEQA environmental documentation, and assist in developing design plans for the Mecca to North Shore Bike Lane.

Community Engagement

Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability (LCJA) will conduct bilingual, culturally appropriate outreach, support community participation in the Stakeholder Committee, and co-lead/facilitate its meetings with the County.

Grant & Project Management

County of Riverside, Housing and Workforce Solutions (HWS) will serve as the primary liaison between SGC and project partners, manage invoicing and progress reports, and handle project and grant management tasks as needed.

For more information about the project and meeting details visit: Mecca and North Shore Climate Resiliency Plan | Housing and Workforce Solutions: HWS