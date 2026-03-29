Families enjoy Palm Springs Fire Foundation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – An annual tradition in Palm Springs returned to Ruth Hardy Park on Sunday!

The Palm Springs Fire Foundation invited families to participate in its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Eager kids and their parents lined up at 9:00 a.m. to fill their baskets with the thousands of easter eggs that dotted the grass at the park. The event promised over 2,000 of them!

Despite some kids jumping the line a little early after they misinterpreted one firefighter's cue to shout in excitement, rather than start collecting eggs, the event went off without a hitch.

The kids, separated into age groups, ran across the grass and snatched up any eggs they could find. The grass was picked clean in a matter of minutes.

The Easter Bunny also showed up to take pictures with families. Free pancakes were also provided by Denny's.

Firefighter-Paramedic Gustavo Loza, who also served on the Fire Foundation's Board, grew up in Palm Springs. He described the event as his baby, which he cared deeply about.

"Being born and raised here really is. It's just. It's everything for me," said Loza. "I can just remember coming to these events as I was a kid and growing up, being able to help with these. And I always told myself, ‘If I get there, I'm definitely going to do what I can to make these kids, you know, smile and run around crazy like I did at one point.’"

He said the annual event helps the Foundation unite and connect families. It also helped spread the word on the mission of the Foundation, which focuses on helping families in need.

"We take pride in that being able to help that person or family that's in need and we can quickly give back to the community the way that we were taught," said Loza.

The firefighter said plans are already being made for next year's rendition of the egg hunt, so be sure to mark your calendars if you missed out this year!