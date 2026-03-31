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Valley residents voice concern to local leaders amid strain from high gas prices

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Published 10:14 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Gas prices and other economic impacts of the war in Iran are putting a significant strain on residents of the Coachella Valley.

According to a spokesperson for Rep. Raul Ruiz, in his Congressional 25th District, gas prices have jumped nearly 58 cents in a span of a week and a half. That has pushed the local average to near $5.10 per gallon. His team attributed the increase to U.S. strikes in Iran, with crude oil climbing to more than $100 per barrel.

The congressman will host a community roundtable Tuesday morning with local small business owners, nonprofit leaders, chamber representatives, and community advocates to hear directly from those feeling the economic pain at the pump.

Rep. Ruiz's camp said the goal of the roundtable is to discuss how the financial stability of working families is being impacted by war in the Middle East and to let residents voice how they want Congress to prioritize economic security.

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