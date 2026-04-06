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Firefighters assert why refusing to evacuate endangers lives

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New
Published 10:54 AM

PINYON PINES, Calif. (KESQ) – CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department urged county residents to understand the importance of evacuating.

In a social media post, officials said it's important to know your evacuation zone ahead of time and listen to the warnings and orders that are issued in response to how fires behave.

They asserted staying behind during an evacuation order puts lives in danger: the residents who refuse, as well as the firefighters battling the flames. They also said returning before evacuation orders are lifted – even if no flames or smoke are still visible – impacts their efforts to make the area safe again for residents to return. That includes putting out hotspots, cutting full containment lines, and restoring utilities, like electricity.

It's an especially important message in the aftermath of a wildfire in Moreno Valley last Friday, which triggered evacuation orders as flames crept toward homes.

Tonight, we're asking fire officials how they're impacted by residents who refuse to evacuate and their message to keep the public safe.

We're also speaking with residents of a community who were under evacuation warnings and orders from the Rosa Fire last year and are telling of their personal experiences.

Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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