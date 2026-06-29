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Supplies collected for earthquake victims in Venezuela

By
New
Published 10:26 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIF. (KESQ) – Following the recent earthquakes that devastated the population of Caracas, Venezuela, a family in Cathedral City has organized an event to collect food and personal hygiene products to donate to the victims.

The collection center is located at 68100 Tortuga Road, Cathedral City, CA 92234. Now today, they are accepting medical supplies, clothing, and any other provisions the community wishes to donate.

Stay tuned for the full story today at 5pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

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Kiera Seapy

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