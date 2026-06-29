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Yucca Valley couple found dead in apparent joint-suicide

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:16 AM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says a couple was found dead after deputies conducted a wellness check Friday afternoon.

Morongo Basin deputies say they responded to the 7000 block of Aster Avenue in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed the residents through a window, motionless. After making entry it was found the two seniors, John Wayne Doughty and Lari Doughty, both 80 years old, were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in the man's hand. 

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives determined that John shot Lari before killing himself, in an apparent joint suicide pact.  

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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