Skip to Content
Local News

Monsoon moisture brings more than humidity – it brings more mosquitoes

Cropped Pixabay
By
New
Published 10:43 AM

PALM DESERT, CALIF. (KESQ)- The Coachella Valley is seeing monsoon moisture, and many people welcome the clouds and chance of rain, the extra moisture can also create ideal conditions for mosquitoes.

Experts say even small amounts of standing water left behind after rain or watering can become breeding grounds, increasing the risk of mosquito bites and potentially West Nile virus.

Stay tuned for my full story at 6.

How to Protect Your Yard and Home

Eliminate Stagnant Water: Check yards thoroughly after storms. Empty, scrub, or toss anything holding water- including gutters, buckets, toys, and plant saucers.

Maintain Vegetation: Mosquitoes rest in tall grass and dense foliage during the day. Keep landscaping trimmed.

Block Entry Points: Ensure window screens are sealed tight, and use patio or balcony screens for outdoor areas.

Apply Repellent: Use EPA- registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kiera McKinney

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.