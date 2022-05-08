Skip to Content
New mom welcomes baby girl on Mother’s Day

Desert Care Network

Callie Johnson Reichle and her fiancé Anthony Hernandez just became parents at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Desert Care Network

The Palm Springs couple welcomed a new baby girl- a Mother's Day surprise.

Baby girl Charolette Hernandez weighed 7 lb, 1 oz, entering the world at 3:24 a.m. on Sunday.

Desert Care Network

The couple was expecting to have their daughter born Saturday, however, Reichle spent 33 hours in labor.

Reichle said this is by far the best Mother's Day gift she could ever ask for. She cannot wait to watch her baby girl grow.

Desert Care Network

Watch News Channel 3 at 7 p.m. to hear from the Palm Springs couple.

