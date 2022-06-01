Look familiar? Cathedral City PD seek truck involved in deadly hit and run motorcycle crash

Cathedral City Police are still working to identify the driver of a truck they say fled after hitting a motorcycle, killing the operator, and severely hurting the passenger in mid-May. Investigators are now sharing new information about the truck in hopes to locate it.

On Wednesday morning, investigators shared identifying information, including releasing the California license plate number of the truck: 61166K3. It's described as a dark blue 2021 Nissan Titan Crew.

Investigators say the pick-up truck and motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions on Ramon Road at about 1:20 a.m. on May 15. The truck driver turned in front of the motorcycle and "onto Crossley and crashed into the motorcycle. Evidence was left behind allowing Officers to identify the vehicle."

The truck then drove off. Investigators say it was "last seen driving westbound on Ramon Road."

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were found in the roadway and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. The driver, a man, was pronounced dead there. The female passenger "was last listed as being in stable but critical condition," police told News Channel 3.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.