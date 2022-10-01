City of Palm Springs hosts a free bullying symposium

The City of Palm Springs Human Rights Commission will host a free community forum and discussion, “Bullying: A Community Symposium on Prevention and Intervention Strategies” on Saturday. It comes just in time for National Bullying Prevention Month.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.

The keynote speaker will be Judy French, Coordinator, National Bullying Prevention Center – Los Angeles. The organization actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities, and online.

A panel of subject matter experts will be there including representatives from Boo2Bullying.org, Queer Works, the Palm Springs Unified School District, Alianza Coachella Valley, and the Palm Springs Police Department. The experts will share their insights and discuss how parents, youth, community leaders, educators, and others can help to prevent, report, and mitigate bullying, as well as support victims.

“Far too many in our community know first-hand the impact of bullying. The City of Palm Springs is committed to a future where all are treated with respect,” said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton. “We on the Palm Springs City Council thank and appreciate those who have organized this important community symposium with the goal of educating our community about what we can do to prevent bullying.”

Several other community organizations will be available to provide resources and discuss how their work supports the Palm Springs community. Other organizations' there will include the Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are working to expand their own anti-bullying program into PSUSD this year.