The Transgender Health and Wellness Center is hosting is Equality Garden Party fundraiser to help benefit the center's LGBTQ+ programs.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and will be at the estate of Will Cook and Sir Rober Jan Morrison.

Rosanna, Richmond, Patricia, and David Arquette will be honored with the Stonewall Humanitarian Award. David is set to give remarks at the event.