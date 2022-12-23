Indio Police investigate homicide on Grace Street

Shots fired early Friday morning sends police officers to a neighborhood in Indio. According to Indio Police Spokesman Ben Guitron, IPD received several calls of shots being fired in the area of Jackson Street and Highway 111 around 3 a.m.



Officers checked the area, and discovered a deceased male on the 45-900 block of Grace Street. Detectives and the Coroner's Office are still on scene investigating but the preliminary cause of death appears to be a homicide according to Guitron.

The small street has been taped off all morning, and officers will be on scene for several hours. So far the victim has not been identified and police have no leads on a suspect. If you witnessed anything please call the Indio Police Department.

This is a developing story check back for updates as we get them.