Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta

The area of Jefferson Street and Fred Waring Drive was temporarily shut down Christmas night following a 3-vehicle crash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the accident Sunday around 5:20 p.m.

Investigators believed the collision was caused by a driver who failed to stop for a red signal. They told News Channel 3 that it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and causing a collision with injuries.

Investigators also reported that the passengers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The adult male suspect was expected to be booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the roadway surrounding the collision was closed temporarily for safety reasons but later reopened.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.