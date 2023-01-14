Skip to Content
By
today at 9:24 AM
Published 11:19 PM

Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis

MGN

Updated Post 1/15/23 at 9:00 a.m.

A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said Saturday's crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi truck was driving southbound on SR-86.

Investigators were trying to determine why the driver of the Volkswagon entered the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic; and that's when the Volkswagon and semi truck collided.

All 5 occupants inside the Volkswagon died.

CHP investigators reported the following about the victims:

Driver: 26 year old female from Thermal

Passengers: 23 y/o male from Thermal

-24 y/o male from Coachella

-7 y/o male from Thermal

-6 y/o female from Thermal.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Original Post:

Five people died in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Oasis on Highway 86 and Avenue 81 Saturday evening.

Cal Fire reported the victims are three adults and two minors who died from their injuries.

The crash was first reported at 5:20 p.m. Cal Fire asked for additional resources to extract the trapped victims in their car.

An official cause of the crash was not reported.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

