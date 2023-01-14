Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis

Updated Post 1/15/23 at 9:00 a.m.

A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said Saturday's crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi truck was driving southbound on SR-86.

Investigators were trying to determine why the driver of the Volkswagon entered the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic; and that's when the Volkswagon and semi truck collided.

All 5 occupants inside the Volkswagon died.

CHP investigators reported the following about the victims:

Driver: 26 year old female from Thermal

Passengers: 23 y/o male from Thermal

-24 y/o male from Coachella

-7 y/o male from Thermal

-6 y/o female from Thermal.

Original Post:

Five people died in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Oasis on Highway 86 and Avenue 81 Saturday evening.

#86IC [UPDATE]: A total of five patients succumbed to their injuries at scene; three adults and two juveniles. Resources committed minimum of one hour. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 15, 2023

Cal Fire reported the victims are three adults and two minors who died from their injuries.

The crash was first reported at 5:20 p.m. Cal Fire asked for additional resources to extract the trapped victims in their car.

