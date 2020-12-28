House to attempt to override Trump’s veto on defense bill

National Politics

The House of Representatives will vote Monday in an effort to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the sweeping defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, forcing GOP lawmakers to choose between loyalty to the President and legislation that sets defense policy for the country.

The bill initially passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, but amid Trump’s continued opposition, it’s unclear if the override attempt will be successful or if the veto will be sustained.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has suggested many GOP House members won’t vote to override Trump’s veto despite having voted for the bill itself, a dynamic that could make it harder for the House to override the veto, which would require a two-thirds majority vote.

Democrats have expressed confidence, however, that they will have the votes they need to override the veto. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday night that he thought the votes would be there and even Republican aides are saying they believe there is a very good chance Trump’s veto will be overridden Monday night in the House.

If Republicans successfully sustain the veto, there will be no vote in the Senate. But if the veto is overridden, then the measure will head to the Senate for a veto override attempt in that chamber.

The $740 billion bill includes pay raises for America’s soldiers, modernizations for equipment and provisions to require more scrutiny before troops are withdrawn from Germany or Afghanistan, but that hasn’t stopped Trump’s threats against it.

Trump had threatened to veto the bill because it doesn’t include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties. The bill also includes provisions to limit how much money Trump can move around for his border wall and another that would require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the Confederacy.

The President ultimately moved to veto the legislation earlier this month, setting up a clash with Congress, and putting Republican lawmakers in a difficult spot, and paving the way for the House override attempt.