Congresswoman-elect María Elvira Salazar tests positive for Covid-19

National Politics

Florida Congresswoman-elect María Elvira Salazar said Thursday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to attend the congressional swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol on Sunday.

Salazar, a Republican, said on Twitter she was admitted to a local hospital with heart arrhythmia, commonly known as an irregular heartbeat, on December 23, before being tested for Covid-19. That test came back positive, she said.

“I hope that you can forgive me as I have been unable to communicate through social media, but I was diagnosed with COVID-19. I am in quarantine at home & getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community, once it is medically permissible,” Salazar tweeted.

Salazar, who defeated Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala in November, left the hospital and began her quarantine process at home once she was in “stable condition,” she said.

“I am incredibly thankful to the tireless front-line medical workers in our community, who help so many people combating the pandemic. I am in quarantine at home and getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community once it is medically permissible,” Salazar said.

Salazar’s diagnosis comes as December sets records as the deadliest month since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letkow died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Republican was 41.

Earlier this month, a number of other GOP lawmakers tested positive for the virus — including Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, California Reps. Devin Nunes and Ken Calvert, and South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson — joining the several dozen members of Congress who have tested positive for the virus or its antibodies.

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore said Monday that she had tested positive for the virus.