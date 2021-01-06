LIVE COVERAGE: 4 killed as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; Congress counting electoral votes

National Politics

8:10 p.m.

DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies

5:50 p.m.

Fox 5 DC is reporting that the woman shot and killed in the Capitol today was a San Diego resident.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

Lindsay Watts

5:00 p.m.

Congress resumed to certify the electoral votes. Vice President Mike Pence opened the session with remarks on today's events.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins, and this is still the people's house. And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy," Pence said.

Vice President Mike Pence made remarks on protesters storming Capitol as Congress has returned to certify the Electoral College votes



Live Updates: https://t.co/5sdq3ld9H2 pic.twitter.com/JvuXimsqBJ — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) January 7, 2021

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell decried the "attempted insurrection."

"I want to say to the American people, the United States Senate will not be intimidated. We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs, or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation. We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the Constitution and for our nation, and we are going to do it tonight," McConnell said.

3:45 p.m.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congress will resume counting electoral votes. The voting is expected to start at 5 p.m. PST

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

3:06 p.m.

AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest has died

UPDATE - 2:56 PM

(AP) - Officials declare Capitol 'secure' nearly 4 hours after violent pro-Trump occupiers disrupted electoral count.

UPDATE:

AP source - 1 person shot at US Capitol amid melee with Trump supporters; condition unknown. The Pentagon says about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members are being mobilized to help support law enforcement as violent supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

Biden also demanded President Donald Trump to immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence that he described as an “unprecedented assault’ as pro-Trump protestors violently occupy U.S. Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence is calling on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than President Donald Trump who merely called for his supported to “remain peaceful.”

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Pence said, “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Our local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz said he is safe in an undisclosed location after being evacuated.

He spoke with News Channel 3 shortly after his evacuation.

Supporters of President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol as lawmakers attempted to count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win, and an armed standoff is taking place outside the House of Representatives.

Shortly after 1 p.m. ET hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs. About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police.

An armed standoff was taking place at the House front door as of 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who is trying to breach it.

Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from Capitol, where he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.

Video from inside the Capitol showed Trump supporters marching through Statuary Hall. The US Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities, per a source familiar.

The source says there are several suspicious devices outside the Capitol building.

The Capitol police officer in the House chamber told lawmakers that they may need to duck under their chairs and informed lawmakers that protesters were in the building's Rotunda.

While the White House refused to comment on the protests, Trump said on Twitter, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

The protesters have breached exterior security barriers, and video footage shows protesters gathering and some clashing with police near the Capitol building. CNN's team on the ground saw a number of protestors trying to go up the side of the Capitol building. Several loud flash bangs have been heard.

Protesters could be seen pushing against metal fences and police using the fences to push protesters back, while other officers reached over the top to club people trying to cross their lines.

Flash bangs could be heard near the steps of the Capitol as smoke filled the air. In some instances officers could be seen deploying pepper spray. Tear gas has been deployed, but it's not clear whether by protesters or police, and people wiped tears from their eyes while coughing.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser just announced a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday until 6 a.m. ET Thursday.

Federal and local law enforcement are responding to reports of possible pipe bombs in multiple locations in Washington DC, according to a federal law enforcement official. It's unclear if the devices are real or a hoax, but they're being treated as real.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.