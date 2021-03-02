New York state lawmakers moving to repeal Cuomo’s expanded executive powers, source says

National Politics

New York state lawmakers are moving to repeal Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s expanded executive powers related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a legislative source.

Under the bill to be introduced by legislative leaders in both houses this week, the governor will no longer be able to issue new executive directives.

Any modifications or renewals of current pandemic-related executive directives will be subject to legislative review.

The bill is expected to pass quickly and go to the governor’s desk within a week and Democrats have a veto-proof majority in the legislature, should Cuomo try to nix it.

CNN has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

Under current law passed last spring, the legislature gave Cuomo power to issue unilateral directives for the pandemic emergency. That law is scheduled to expire next month.

Controversy over New Yorkers who died of Covid-19 in nursing homes prompted increasing calls to repeal Cuomo’s expanded executive powers from both sides of the aisle in the last month.

Negotiations about how to execute the repeal and move forward have heated up this week as a political storm continues to swirl around Cuomo amid multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Senate and Assembly are expected to issue a joint statement on the bill later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.