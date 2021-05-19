Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted for the January 6 commission
Thirty-five House Republican broke ranks Wednesday evening to support legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
The bill now moves to the Senate where it faces an uncertain fate as GOP resistance is growing.
The GOP defections in the House showcased a significant break with Republican leadership in the chamber and former President Donald Trump, who had urged members to vote against the legislation.
Here are the House Republicans who broke with their party:
- Liz Cheney of Wyoming
- Tom Rice of South Carolina
- Dan Newhouse of Washington
- Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
- Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Fred Upton of Michigan
- Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
- Peter Meijer of Michigan
- John Katko of New York
- David Valadao of California
- Tom Reed of New York
- Don Bacon of Nebraska
- John Curtis of Utah
- Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Andrew Garbarino of New York
- Tony Gonzales of Texas
- Dusty Johnson of South Dakota
- David Joyce of Ohio
- Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Van Taylor of Texas
- Chris Jacobs of New York
- David McKinley of West Virginia
- Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska
- Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa
- Steve Womack of Arkansas
- Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma
- French Hill of Arkansas
- Mike Simpson of Idaho
- Rodney Davis of Illinois
- Blake Moore of Utah
- Michael Guest of Mississippi
- Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana
- Carlos Gimenez of Florida
- Cliff Bentz of Oregon
