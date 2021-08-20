US extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

CNN - US Politics

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The US is extending non-essential travel restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico through at least September 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday, citing the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel,” the department tweeted.

The US has been limiting non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and extending those restrictions on a monthly basis. The restrictions don’t apply to cross-border trade, US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as people traveling for medical purposes or to attend school, among others.

Travel restrictions, which date back to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, have come under heavy scrutiny by lobbyists, lawmakers and border mayors who have implored the Biden administration to adjust limits to meet the evolving landscape. For example, fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents currently residing in the US are allowed into Canada as of last week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

