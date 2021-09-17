The week in 14 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held on to his job in a recall election, which President Joe Biden touted as a victory for strict Covid-19 mitigation efforts, including vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, a shaken US Capitol braced for an upcoming rally in support of those jailed in the January 6 insurrection.
Monday
- More than half of Americans support vaccine mandates for workplaces, classrooms and sporting events
- Biden agenda faces make-or-break moment as Democrats struggle to finalize deal
- Biden pushes to combat climate crisis while surveying wildfire damage in Western US
Tuesday
- Poverty rose in 2020 amid pandemic even as stimulus payments helped some 11.7 million Americans avoid it
- Woodward/Costa book: Worried Trump could ‘go rogue,’ Milley took secret action to protect nuclear weapons
- Gavin Newsom holds onto his job as California governor, CNN projects
Wednesday
- CNN Poll: Most Americans feel democracy is under attack in the US
- Biden calls Newsom recall results ‘a resounding win’ for ‘strong vaccine requirements’
- US Capitol Police request DC National Guard assistance ahead of September 18 right-wing rally
Thursday
- Republican lawmakers keep Saturday’s right-wing rally at arm’s length as Democrats spotlight GOP extremism
- Texas governor orders six points of entry along the southern border to be shut down
- France cancels Washington reception and tones down celebrations of US-French Revolutionary War victory amid submarine spat
Friday
- New documents reveal concern among Capitol Police officers about others in the force after January 6
- Georgia criminal probe into Trump’s attempts to overturn 2020 election quietly moves forward
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
