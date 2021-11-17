Biden to tout electric vehicle provisions of infrastructure law as way to compete with China

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

President Joe Biden will tout the electric vehicle provisions of the bipartisan infrastructure law as a way to compete with China’s stronghold in the electric vehicle market and boost domestic supply chains when he travels to Detroit Wednesday, according to a White House official previewing the trip.

On his second stop to promote the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, Biden is set to visit the General Motors’ Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, months after the company announced it hopes to produce only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The President will argue the auto industry in Detroit is working to “set a new pace for electric vehicles,” the official said, and stress how the newly signed law will help the US compete with China on the electric vehicle front and boost US supply chains.

“While everyone knows the future of the auto industry is electric, the President will reiterate a question he has posted before: Will America decide to lead or fall behind in the race to win that future?” the official said.

“China has been leading the race investing in the electric vehicle future but after signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law this week, the President has sent a clear signal to the rest of the world that America can lead this race as we choose to build these electric vehicles and batteries in the United States and advance our national security by strengthening our domestic supply chains,” the official added.

The bipartisan infrastructure measure includes $7.5 billion to build a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, an initiative Biden promoted throughout his presidential campaign. The law also provides an additional $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission buses and ferries, with the White House saying it will deliver thousands of electric school buses to school districts nationwide.

The President is also expected to discuss how his economic agenda will create jobs, including employing members of the IBEW and other unions “to work in jobs that install a national network of charging stations across the country, boost supply chains manufacturing car parts and batteries, and make driving EVs more affordable and accessible for all Americans,” the official said.

The President’s visit to Michigan marks his second trip to a battleground state in as many days as he looks to sell the bipartisan infrastructure law amid his low approval ratings and ahead of the 2022 midterm elections when Democrats are looking to defend their narrow majority in the House.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.