Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 8:52 AM

Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies

<i>Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images</i><br/>Bob Dole
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Bob Dole

By Aaron Pellish

Former Republican Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole died Sunday morning, according to a statement released by his family.

“Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years,” the statement said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content