Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies

By Aaron Pellish

Former Republican Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole died Sunday morning, according to a statement released by his family.

“Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years,” the statement said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.