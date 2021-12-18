Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday
By Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny, CNN
President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday, according to a White House official, as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays.
NBC News first reported on the speech.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
