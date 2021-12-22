House committee seeks to interview GOP firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan about January 6

By Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6 has asked Rep. Jim Jordan, one of former President Donald Trump’s top congressional allies, to voluntarily meet with the panel as it zeroes in on Republican lawmakers who may have significant knowledge of events leading up to the US Capitol attack.

Jordan previously warned the committee that targeting GOP lawmakers in any capacity would be met with political retribution if Republicans retake the House after next year’s midterm elections.

The Ohio Republican is the second ally of Trump to receive an interview request this week. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania has already declined the committee’s request to voluntarily sit down with investigators — vowing instead to continue fighting “the failures of the radical Left.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

