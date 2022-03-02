Ketanji Brown Jackson takes first steps toward confirmation with Capitol Hill meetings

By Betsy Klein and Phil Mattingly, CNN

US Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heads to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a series of meetings with senators, the first steps in a historic nomination process as Democrats work quickly to confirm the first Black woman to the nation’s high court.

She will begin her day by meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, she’ll meet with Sens. Dick Durbin and Chuck Grassley, the respective top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Judiciary, where her nomination will be considered.

Jackson will be joined by White House counsel Dana Remus, legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and deputy director Reema Dodin, spokesman Andrew Bates and former Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who is serving in the role known as “Sherpa” guiding the nominee through the confirmation process.

President Joe Biden last week nominated Jackson, who currently sits on DC’s federal appellate court, to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

While it’s common for Supreme Court nominees to meet with leadership of both parties and Judiciary Committee members, Biden has promised all senators that Jackson will conduct one-on-one interviews with any who wish to meet with her.

Democratic leadership is pushing to have Jackson’s confirmation ahead of the Senate’s April recess, with her officially sworn-in after Breyer’s retirement in early summer.

