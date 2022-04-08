Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks state’s new 6-week abortion ban

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked the state’s new six-week abortion ban, which mimics a controversial Texas law.

Abortion providers had said in a lawsuit filed last week that the Idaho law violates several provisions of the state constitution and asked the state Supreme Court to intervene before April 22, when the law had been set to take effect.

The court on Friday granted a motion to reconsider, and said that the “implementation of Senate Bill 1309 is stayed pending further action by this Court.”

Last month, Idaho had become the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the abortion restrictions with lawsuits.

Under the Idaho law, abortions cannot be performed once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity has been detected, and family members of the fetus can bring legal action against the medical provider who performs the abortion. The so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill allows for exceptions in cases of medical emergencies, rape or incest.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky, as well as Caitlin Gustafson, a physician in Idaho, are named as the petitioners in the lawsuit.

