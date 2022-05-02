The latest in the investigations and lawsuits involving Donald Trump, his company and the 2020 election

By Dan Berman, CNN

The volume of investigations involving former President Donald Trump, the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the finances of the Trump Organization is staggering.

Here’s an updated list of notable investigations and lawsuits and latest developments:

January 6: House select committee investigation

Public hearings will begin on June 9 as the House panel of Democrats and two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — continues its investigation into everything leading up to, and involving, the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters that interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

Of special interest, according to CNN reporting, are Trump’s activities on January 6 and the efforts to use the levers of government to overturn the election.

The committee has issued at least 80 subpoenas requesting testimony or phone records from close Trump advisers, including Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, “Stop the Steal” rally organizers and former White House staffers. It’s also asked some GOP lawmakers to cooperate as well.

The panel has obtained over 2,000 of Meadows’ text messages, including exchanges with GOP lawmakers, the Trump family, Fox host Sean Hannity, and conservative activist Ginni Thomas, among others.

Multiple sources previously told CNN that the committee is planning to produce a multimedia presentation and hire a writer as part of its effort to turn its largely secretive work into a compelling narrative.

January 6: Lawsuits by Democratic lawmakers and police officers

Several Democratic lawmakers and members of the US Capitol Police and Washington, DC Metropolitan Police are suing Trump, saying his words and actions incited the riot. Various cases accuse Trump of directing assault and battery; aiding and abetting assault and battery; and violating local Washington, DC, laws that prohibit incitement of riots and disorderly conduct.

A federal judge in February said Trump’s statements to his supporters before the riot “is the essence of civil conspiracy,” Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a 112-page opinion, because Trump spoke about himself and rallygoers working “towards a common goal” of fighting and walking down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The President’s January 6 Rally Speech can reasonably be viewed as a call for collective action,” Mehta said, allowing the civil cases to go forward.

Mehta, however, has dismissed the challenges against Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks.

Trump and his top advisers have not been charged with any crimes. Trump and others who are sued have argued they are not responsible for the actions of the people who stormed the Capitol.

White House documents: Moved to Mar-a-Lago? Classified? Flushed?

The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, says at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — including records that may have been classified.

It’s been widely reported that Trump would also rip up documents in the White House, but The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that that some may have been flushed down toilets. (Trump has denied this.)

Any unauthorized retention or destruction of White House documents raises a red flag under a criminal law that prohibits the removal or destruction of official government records, legal experts tell CNN.

The FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating.

2020 Election: Efforts to overturn Georgia results

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis launched a special grand jury on Monday investigating what Trump or his allies may have done in their efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia.

The probe was launched last year following Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he pushed the Republican to “find” votes to overturn the election results.

“This is a criminal investigation. We’re not here playing a game,” Willis told CNN’s Sara Murray. “I plan to use the power of the law. We are all citizens.”

As part of the investigation, Willis has been digging into Trump’s calls with Raffensperger and another official in the Secretary of State’s office; presentations Giuliani made before state lawmakers that were riddled with election falsehoods; a phone call between South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger; and the sudden departure of Byung “BJay” Pak, the US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Willis has been the target of racist threats and has asked the FBI for security assistance.

2020 Election: Fake electors in Michigan

The Justice Department is looking at one aspect of a plot to put forward fake electors from seven states after a referral from the Michigan state attorney general.

Fake certificates were created by Trump allies in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico, who sought to replace valid presidential electors from their states with a pro-Trump slate.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said forgeries of public records and election records could bring nearly 20 years in jail, according to state law. While nobody has been charged with a crime, Nessel said she has referred her investigation into the effort in Michigan to the US Justice Department.

One fake elector from Michigan boasted at a recent event hosted by a local Republican organization that the Trump campaign directed the entire operation.

“We fought to seat the electors. The Trump campaign asked us to do that,” Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, said at a public event last week that was organized by the conservative group Stand Up Michigan, according to a recording obtained by CNN.

Trump Organization: NY AG criminal and civil investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating Trump’s namesake business, and recently detailed what her office believes are “misleading or fraudulent” financial statements.

James says her office has uncovered “significant” evidence “indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.”

She recently broadened her civil investigation to include the role of the company’s long-time appraiser Cushman & Wakefield.

In April, a state judge moved to hold Trump in civil contempt in a fight over James’ subpoena for documents.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly said James’ investigation is politically motivated.

Trump Organization: NY DA criminal investigation

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg inherited that office’s probe into Trump’s businesses, but charges seem more unlikely as the grand jury has expired.

Prosecutors were focusing on the accuracy of the Trump Organization’s financial statements when seeking financing, people familiar with the matter have told CNN.

But in February, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, two senior prosecutors on the team, resigned last month — one day after Bragg informed them that he wasn’t prepared to move forward with criminal charges, CNN’s Kara Scannell reported.

Personal finances: Litigation with niece Mary Trump

Trump and his niece Mary are in court over her cut of a 2001 family settlement.

In 2020, Mary Trump sued Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired judge, and the executor of her late uncle Robert Trump’s estate, alleging “they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited.”

Meanwhile, the former President is suing his niece and The New York Times in New York state court over the disclosure of his tax information.

Defamation: Suit over denial of rape claims by E. Jean Carroll

Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll alleged Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid 1990s and defamed her when he denied the rape, said she was not his type and alleged she made the claim to boost sales of her book.

Trump and the Justice Department say Trump was a federal employee and his statements denying Carroll’s allegations were made in response to reporters’ questions while he was at the White House. They argue the Justice Department should be substituted as the defendant, which, because the government cannot be sued for defamation, would end the lawsuit.

A federal judge denied that effort. DOJ and Trump appealed the ruling, and no decision has been made.

Trump lost an attempt to countersue earlier this year. A judge called Trump’s motion “futile.” He agreed with Carroll’s argument that Trump’s effort was “at least in part for a dilatory purpose and thus at least in part in bad faith.”

Michael Cohen: Claims of retaliation against Trump and Barr

Trumps’ former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is suing Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and others, alleging they put him back in jail to prevent him from promoting his upcoming book while under home confinement.

Cohen was serving the remainder of his sentence for lying to Congress and campaign violations at home, due to Covid-19 concerns, when he started a social media campaign in summer 2020, Courthouse News reported.

In retaliation, Cohen says he was sent back to prison and spent 16 days in solitary until a federal judge intervened.

