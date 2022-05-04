Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

By Michael Callahan, CNN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” Price said. “He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning. The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Blinken was in attendance of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, which the President attended.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

