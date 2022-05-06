Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn’t be disqualified over January 6, judge recommends

By Marshall Cohen

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-peddling Georgia Republican, shouldn’t be disqualified over her role in the January 6 insurrection, a judge said Friday in a significant legal blow to the voters and advocacy groups who tried to throw her off the ballot.

State Judge Charles Beaudrot said in a 19-page recommendation that the “challengers have produced insufficient evidence to show that Rep. Greene ‘engaged’ in that insurrection after she took the oath of office on January 3, 2021.”

The recommendation will now be taken up by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. It’s possible, but highly unlikely, that Raffensperger would overrule the judge’s recommendation and disqualify Greene on his own. The anti-Greene challengers can still appeal Raffensperger’s decision in state courts.

The Republican primary in Georgia is scheduled for May 24.

This outcome is a is yet another setback in the liberal-backed efforts to hold Republican officials responsible for the Capitol riot. It also raises fresh questions about whether similar constitutional challenges will stand a chance against former President Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024.

Beaudrot’s recommendation comes weeks after he presided over an unprecedented all-day disqualification hearing in Atlanta, where lawyers for the voters who challenged Greene’s candidacy tried to connect her and her militant rhetoric to the violent attack on the Capitol.

She testified for more than three hours at the hearing, becoming the first member of Congress to answer questions under oath about January 6. She denied knowing about plans for violence and repeatedly said she couldn’t remember key facts — like what she discussed with White House officials about the transfer of power, and with whom she spoke as January 6 approached.

Some of her answers were undermined by recent revelations about Trump’s final chief of staff Mark Meadows. Greene testified that she couldn’t recall if she advocated for Trump to impose martial law, but texts obtained by CNN show that Greene told Meadows on January 17, 2021, that he should raise the issue with Trump, even if she wasn’t sure if martial law was a good idea.

Similar constitutional challenges have fallen short, or are bogged down in the courts, against Republicans holding state and federal offices in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.