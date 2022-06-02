Exclusive: White House to begin paying interns

By Betsy Klein, CNN

The White House is lifting a longtime barrier of entry to many young Americans as it announces it will pay its interns starting this fall.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are announcing the launch of the White House Internship Program and that, for the first time in history, White House interns will be paid. The first session will commence in Fall 2022,” a White House statement shared exclusively with CNN said.

The statement continued, “This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House — and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government — reflect the diversity of America.”

The internships will be funded through a provision for White House internships tucked into the massive government funding bill passed earlier this year. Prospective candidates can begin applying starting Monday and will be notified in August.

Starting more than 18 months after President Joe Biden took office, it marks the first time that the Biden White House will have a full class of interns due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Fall 2022 session will be hosted in-person on the White House campus. Program leadership will continue to monitor the public health landscape related to Covid-19 and will adapt the program’s approach in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment,” the White House said.

There has long been pressure on the White House to pay its interns, long lagging behind many private sector employers. The internship has always been unpaid and there has not been housing or cost of living expenses provided, creating a significant burden for those chosen for the prestigious role and keeping many qualified candidates away.

The grassroots Fair Pay Campaign launched efforts to call on then-President Barack Obama to pay his interns back in 2013 as Obama spent his summer advocating for minimum wage increases across the country.

“We don’t believe the White House can, in good faith, go after minimum wage and at the same time have unpaid staff,” Fair Pay Campaign’s Mikey Franklin said at the time.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House said Thursday, “have committed to building an administration that looks like America, believing that qualified people from every background and walk of life should have equal opportunity to serve our nation. That commitment is reflected in each White House Internship Program class, and all who are interested and meet the established criteria are highly encouraged to apply.”

The internship runs September 12 through December 16 and is open to current college students, those who have graduated within two years, or veterans with a high school diploma who have served on active duty within the last two years, the White House said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.