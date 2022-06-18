Arizona House speaker, who resisted Trump pressure campaign, testifying at January 6 hearing Tuesday

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Rusty Bowers, a Republican and Arizona state House speaker, is expected to testify at a Tuesday hearing focusing on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The hearing is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Bowers will join Georgia’s election officials — Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling — who will be part of a panel before the January 6 committee detailing Trump’s campaign to force states to overturn their certified election results.

Bowers, who supported Trump’s reelection bid in 2020, refused to bow to intimidation and efforts to get him to back efforts in the legislature to decertify Biden’s victory in Arizona.

A spokesman for the January 6 committee declined to comment on the news of Bowers’ testimony.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

