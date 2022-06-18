Biden is ‘fine’ after falling off his bike in Delaware, White House says

By Jasmine Wright

President Joe Biden is “fine,” after falling off his bike Saturday during a ride in a state park near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a White House official said.

No medical attention is needed, the official added in a statement released to reporters traveling with the President.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the official said.

Biden took a tumble after he biked over to a crowd that had amassed nearby and told the press afterward that his foot was caught in the toe cage but that he was fine.

The crowd clapped when the President, who turns 80 in November, got back on his feet.

Asked by a child in the crowd what it was like to run the country, Biden joked, “Oh, it’s like any other job.”

“Some parts are easy, some parts are hard,” he added.

