15 Republican senators vote to break a filibuster to advance gun safety bill

By Ali Zaslav, CNN

Fifteen Republican senators joined all Democrats to break a filibuster Thursday on bipartisan gun safety legislation, clearing the way for the package to pass out of the chamber before the end of the week.

The list includes the same GOP senators who voted to advance the bill on Tuesday, with the addition of Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, one of the original supporters of the framework, who missed the first procedural vote earlier in the week.

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senate minority leader Joni Ernst of Iowa Todd Young of Indiana Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Lisa Murkowski of Alaska John Cornyn of Texas Thom Tillis of North Carolina Roy Blunt of Missouri Richard Burr of North Carolina Bill Cassidy of Louisiana Susan Collins of Maine Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Rob Portman of Ohio Mitt Romney of Utah Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Of the 15, four — Blunt, Burr, Portman and Toomey — are retiring at the end of their terms.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.