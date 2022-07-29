Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has been interviewed by House January 6 committee

By Ryan Nobles, CNN

Chad Wolf, an acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, has been interviewed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, a source familiar with his deposition tells CNN.

Wolf’s interview took place several months ago — before new revelations related to the retention of records by Homeland Security and Secret Service became public.

Both Wolf and one of his top deputies, Ken Cuccinelli, sat for interviews with the committee around the same time, according to the source. CNN previously reported the Cuccinelli interview and that the committee had reached out to Wolf.

While it is unclear if the committee is interested in speaking to Wolf again related to the possible deletion of records, he is among a growing list of cabinet secretaries who were in office on and after January 6, 2021, who could’ve been privy to conversations related to the 25th Amendment. Wolf resigned from his post on January 11, 2021.

The committee has shown interest in the deliberations around the 25th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on Wolf’s cooperation with the committee.

